PSVR2 user experience detailed by Sony

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has lifted the lid on the some of the user experience features coming with its PlayStation VR2 headset.

It has given us an early glimpse at several things wearers can expect when donning the forthcoming virtual reality system.

A new see-through feature will enabled a gamer to see his, her or their surroundings when wearing the headset. This isn't possible on the first-gen PSVR, as it doesn't have built-in cameras.

The PSVR2, however, will use its embedded front cameras to bring up a feed of the room. You just have to press a button on the headset or use the card in the control centre.

This will help users find their Sense controllers or other objects.

There will be an option to film yourself while playing and overlay your reactions onto a stream. You will need an external PS5 HD Camera plugged into the console for this.

The entire play area can be customised using the Sense controllers and embedded cameras. The headset will scan the room and you can then expand or further customise the area using your hands.

You will get a warning when you are too close to a play area boundary to avoid injury.

Depending on whether you are playing a game or watching a movie, you can switch between VR mode and cinematic mode.

The former presents a game in 4000 x 2040 pixels (2000 x 2040 per eye), HDR and up to 120Hz. The cinematic mode shows non VR content on a virtual cinema screen in 1920 x 1080 HDR.

We don't yet have an idea on launch date nor additional game announcements, but the feeling is that it will all become clearer soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.