PlayStation VR2 will launch with "more than 20 games"

(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed that the forthcoming PlayStation VR2 headset will launch with "20+ major first-party and third-party titles" during a recent business briefing.

He didn't commit to a launch date or window, but did suggest that the new virtual reality headset for PS5 will be better served with sofware than its predecessor:

"Right now, there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2," said Ryan (as reported by VGC).

"That energy, that effort and that money will continue to grow as the installed base of PlayStation VR2 headsets grows also."

PSVR2 was first announced in early 2021. Further details were added during CES 2022 in January this year.

A prototype version was reportedly demonstrated to developers during GDC in San Francisco in March, but it's currently thought a consumer model is unlikely to appear in 2022 - not least because of the ongoing chip shortage that still affects PlayStation 5 production.

It should prove to be a lot more sensitive and user-friendly than the first PlayStation VR headset when it does arrive, however. For starters, the motion tracking capabilities will no longer rely on coloured lights and an external camera and will therefore be less likely to be affected by reflections in a room.

Writing by Rik Henderson.