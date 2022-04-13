PSVR2 delayed until 2023, says analyst

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like we might have to wait a little longer to get our hands on Sony's next version of its PlayStation VR headset - a new report suggests that it may have been delayed into 2023.

This comes with the context that the headset never had an official 2022 release date in the first place, but given that it's been fully unveiled there have been plenty of assumptions that it would release later this year.

The latest intelligence comes from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants - he says that the headset will be using AMOLED panels with impressive pixel density for great sharpness.

However he also drops the information that Sony's headset might have been delayed into 2023 (alongside Apple's mixed-reality headset).

VR display shipments to rise >50% to >15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022

It comes embedded in a prediction of impressive sales rises for VR in general in the financial year for 2022, and the expectation of an even bigger leap next year thanks to these product launches. However it'll make sad reading for anyone who was hoping to open a PSVR 2 at Christmas this year.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.