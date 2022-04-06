Sony may be revealing more about PSVR2 soon

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a while since Sony officially revealed PSVR2 but rumour has it that we might well be about to find out more about the next virtual reality headset.

We've only recently heard rumblings about how eye-tracking may well be the headset's best feature and could make a big difference to performance. And also that we may have to wait until 2023 before the headset is actually available. But hope may be on the horizon.

It seems that several key people have started getting emails from Sony about PlayStation VR2. Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider has said that the company has been sending out emails with the subject "Introducing PlayStation VR2" and notes that similar things happened in the run-up to the PlayStation 5 pre-launch.

Sony sent out a new email yesterday named "Introducing PlayStation VR2" - There was a similar email a couple of weeks prior to the PS5 pre-launch, too.



It could indicate there are plans for a PSVR2 showcase soon as both @GameOverGreggy and @JeffGrubb had heard. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 2, 2022

Several others with inside knowledge have suggested that a more detailed showcase may be on the cards shortly too. This is fairly logical given that the issues with PS5 stock shorts are slowly abating.

We'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Adrian Willings.