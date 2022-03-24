Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. PlayStation AR & VR news

Sony PSVR2 reportedly being demonstrated at GDC 2022

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Sony PSVR2 reportedly being demonstrated at GDC 2022
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's new virtual reality headset is reportedly being shown to developers at GDC in San Francisco.

Some attendees claim that they have had a demo of PlayStation VR2 furing the Game Developers Conference, with largely positive things to say.

Chet Faliszek of Stray Bombay, the company behind The Anacrusis, tweeted that his demo was "sooooo good".

Others have responded to the same comments posted on ResetEra, claiming that his words aren't just "hyperbolic".

There is also a seminar on the PSVR2 today, Thursday 24 March, titled "Building Next-Gen Games for PlayStation VR2 with Unity", so we are likely to hear more comments on what they think from lucky developers in the coming days.

There's no word yet on when the headset might launch, but several details and images have been shared by Sony.

It uses an OLED display with a 2000 x 2040 pixel resolution per eye, has up to 120Hz refresh rate and a field-of-view of approximately 110-degrees.

Sensors are built into the headset and it no longer relies on an external camera for positioning or motion.

Games so far announced for the PSVR2 including Horizon: Call of the Mountain - a VR experience based on Guerilla Games' Horizon RPG series.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Sony PSVR2 reportedly being demonstrated at GDC 2022
Sony PSVR2 reportedly being demonstrated at GDC 2022 By Rik Henderson ·
Sony PlayStation VR2 for PS5: Specs, rumours and what we know so far about PSVR2
Sony PlayStation VR2 for PS5: Specs, rumours and what we know so far about PSVR2 By Rik Henderson ·
Heineken Silver's metaverse launch was a sobering experience
Heineken Silver's metaverse launch was a sobering experience By Max Freeman-Mills ·