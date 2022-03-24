Sony PSVR2 reportedly being demonstrated at GDC 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's new virtual reality headset is reportedly being shown to developers at GDC in San Francisco.

Some attendees claim that they have had a demo of PlayStation VR2 furing the Game Developers Conference, with largely positive things to say.

Chet Faliszek of Stray Bombay, the company behind The Anacrusis, tweeted that his demo was "sooooo good".

Had one of those VR moments today playing in the new PSVR2 hmd…



You know where the world just feels different when you return?



Sooooo good… thanks @yosp and @GregRicey for the demo and chat. — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) March 24, 2022

Others have responded to the same comments posted on ResetEra, claiming that his words aren't just "hyperbolic".

There is also a seminar on the PSVR2 today, Thursday 24 March, titled "Building Next-Gen Games for PlayStation VR2 with Unity", so we are likely to hear more comments on what they think from lucky developers in the coming days.

There's no word yet on when the headset might launch, but several details and images have been shared by Sony.

It uses an OLED display with a 2000 x 2040 pixel resolution per eye, has up to 120Hz refresh rate and a field-of-view of approximately 110-degrees.

Sensors are built into the headset and it no longer relies on an external camera for positioning or motion.

Games so far announced for the PSVR2 including Horizon: Call of the Mountain - a VR experience based on Guerilla Games' Horizon RPG series.

Writing by Rik Henderson.