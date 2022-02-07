Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. PlayStation AR & VR news

Sony PSVR 2 is some way off, according to eye-tracking tech firm

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Sony PSVR 2 is some way off, according to eye-tracking tech firm
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset has been officially announced but the likelihood of it being available in 2022 seem slim. Indeed, the manufacturer hasn't yet settled on some of its tech yet.

Eye-tracking technology firm Tobii AB released a statement today, Monday 7 February, claiming it is still in talks with Sony to be the eye-tracking systems provider for the forthcoming device.

"[Tobii is] currently in negotiation with Sony Interactive Entertainment to be the eye-tracking technology provider in SIE’s new VR headset, PlayStation VR 2," it said.

That Sony is still talking to companies to provide important features for PSVR 2 means it definitely hasn't entered production yet. And although we're only in February now, the chances of the finished product being fully tested and let loose on consumers by October/November time are near zero, surely?

Still, it's good that the manufacturer places more stock on securing the best tech for its next iteration device than rushing it out to market. Plus, the ongoing issues with chip shortages that have already seen it  reduce its PlayStation 5 sales forecasts for the forthcoming months will more than likely affect the PSVR 2.

At least by the time it finally arrives, it'll be easier to get hold of a PS5 to go with it.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Sony PSVR 2 is some way off, according to eye-tracking tech firm
Sony PSVR 2 is some way off, according to eye-tracking tech firm By Rik Henderson ·
Best Sony PlayStation VR games 2022: Top virtual reality experiences
Best Sony PlayStation VR games 2022: Top virtual reality experiences By Max Freeman-Mills ·
The future of Microsoft HoloLens is uncertain
The future of Microsoft HoloLens is uncertain By Adrian Willings ·