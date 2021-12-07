Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. PlayStation AR & VR news

Here's a closer look at PSVR 2's next-gen VR controllers

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
WIPO Here's a closer look at PSVR 2's next-gen VR controllers
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - We've seen numerous leaks and teases about Sony's next PSVR headset over the last few months. Indeed some of the information has come straight from Sony itself. Now that's happened again in the form of a public patent filing that has come to light.

That patent, filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization shows more information about the PSVR 2 controllers. The patent includes detailed drawings and diagrams of the PSVR controllers that show various things of interest. The diagrams give us a look at the controllers in a way that confirms the previous leaks. 

WIPOHere's a closer look at PSVR 2's next-gen VR controllers photo 1

We also get a look at the button placement of the controllers, the trigger grips and info on how the controllers will be detected by the cameras.

The drawings show the ring around the controller and the sensors on there, but also a look at how the user's fingers will sit on the buttons. The design appears to show a button for each finger in a natural position as well as multiple thumb buttons and the control sticks. 

Although only a patent at the moment, this filing certainly appears to show a hint at much more improved controllers for the future PSVR headset. With the loops and overall shape, these controllers are much more like Valve's Knuckle controllers than the wand-like Move controllers.

We'll have to wait to find out more though. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 7 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Here's a closer look at PSVR 2's next-gen VR controllers
Here's a closer look at PSVR 2's next-gen VR controllers By Adrian Willings ·
Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know
Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Best VR headsets 2021: Top picks from HTC Vive, Oculus, Pimax and more
Best VR headsets 2021: Top picks from HTC Vive, Oculus, Pimax and more By Chris Hall ·