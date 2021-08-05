PSVR 2 allegedly shown at developers' conference

(Pocket-lint) - We already know that a new version of Sony's virtual reality headset is coming but now more info is appearing online. Some of that information is straight from Sony.

The company recently held a developer summit and during that session, it detailed new information about the PSVR 2 setup.

The next generation of PSVR is currently going by the name NGVR (next-generation VR) and is said to use an OLED display capable of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye). It has a 110-degree field of view, HDR support and even has eye-tracking.

Some of the discussion centred around the design of the controllers and how they work. The so-called NGVR controllers are able to detect when a user is holding the controller. The controllers are also designed to use clever technology to work out how far your fingers are away from the controller. This could have some interesting implications for the development of future PSVR games and how users interface with them.

Information about what came out of the developer summit was covered by YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole.

Sony also spoke about its goal of potentially having virtual reality support for all AAA releases on PlayStation. Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3 and No Man's Sky had such an offering on PlayStation and this would give gamers more choice in how to play when picking up the big releases.

Besides all this information comes the news that the headset won't launch this year but we'll find out more about when it might be available at some point early next year.