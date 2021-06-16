Sony PSVR 2 release date leaked

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's next PlayStation VR headset will be released in time for the holiday season 2022, claims a new report.

The PSVR 2 (as we're calling it) will work exclusively on PS5 and have many advanced features. That will include OLED display panels made by Samsung, it is said.

Bloomberg has published a piece on LCD panel manufacturer Japan Display Inc, which, it says, is hoping VR headset makers will adopt widely thanks to high resolutions at reasonable cost. However, within the story, it also reveals that Sony has opted for Samsung Display OLED panels instead.

"People with knowledge of the matter" also claim the headset will release "in the holiday period next year".

This isn't beyond the realms of possibility. When speaking about possible release dates, Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior vice president of platform planning, Hideaki Nishino, only said the new PSVR model wouldn't release this year: "There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021." Next year is fair game.

We have seen some official elements on PSVR 2 already. The controllers were revealed in mid-March.

They look similar to the wrap around devices used by Oculus, but will have haptic feedback and adaptive triggers like the PS5 DualSense controller.

If you want to find out more about PSVR 2, check out our round-up here: Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know.

Writing by Rik Henderson.