Sony PlayStation VR2 for PS5: Release date, price and everything we know about PSVR2

A new version of Sony's PSVR virtual reality headset is on its way, and this time it's for the PS5.

The Playstation VR2 was first made official in early 2021 and has since been fully fleshed out, including specifications, a release date and price.

It's even available to pre-order right now. So here's everything you need to know.

What is PlayStation VR2?

The first PSVR headset was released for PlayStation 4 in 2016. It was upgraded once (to add HDR passthrough to the separate processor box) and PS4 Pro introduced higher resolutions/frame rate, but it largely retained the same design and capabilities. It works using light sensors read by an external PlayStation Camera, both from the headset itself and separate Move controllers.

PlayStation VR2 is a different kettle of fish - mainly thanks to a complete rethink in the control method. It's design too is more reminiscent of the PlayStation 5, although some elements remain, such as the head rest and rear strap.

Throughout the last year, Sony has announced many of its features and specifications, meaning we have an increasingly comprehensive sense of how the headset will work.

It will effectively plug into a PS5 console via USB-C and doesn't need an external processing box this time around.

Will hit stores on 22 February 2023

Pre-orders now accepted

The PlayStation VR2 headset will be available from 22 February 2023. Pre-orders are being taken at playstation.com.

At first, they were offered by invite only but now anyone can pre-order the PSVR2.

PlayStation VR2 price

The PSVR2 costs $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99, which includes the Sense controllers (the first PSVR originally shipped without Move controllers, as the DualShock gamepad could be used instead).

A pair of stereo headphones will be included in the box too.

A bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain (see below) will be priced at $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99.

A Sense controller charging station will be sold separately for $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99.

PSVR2 specifications

OLED display method

2000 x 2040 panel resolution per eye

90Hz, 120Hz panel refresh rate

Adjustable lenses

Approximately 110-degrees field of view

4 cameras for headset and controller tracking

Internal IR camera for eye tracking per eye

Vibration on headset

USB-C connectivity

Built-in microphone, 3.5mm jack for stereo headset

Sony confirmed the official specifications during CES 2022 in January. It also revealed that there will be a number of interesting features.

The headset's cameras will track the controllers this time, rather than using an additional camera or sensor. There will also be "sensory features" built into the headset itself, including eye tracking, headset feedback and 3D Audio.

PSVR2 features

Some of the headset's software features were detailed in a PlayStation blog post in July 2022. They included details of the user experience.

See-through view

The ability to see your surroundings without taking off the headset will be selectable through a button on the headset or in the pop-up settings. This uses the cameras positioned on the outside of the PSVR2 and helps you find controllers and the like.

Broadcast yourself

If you also have an external PS5 HD Camera you can overlay video of yourself onto in-game footage for streaming purposes.

Customise the play area

It will be easy to customise the play area. The headset will initially scan your surroundings, to warn you when you are too close to an object or wall, but you can fine tune the mapped area using the Sense controllers.

VR mode and cinematic mode

There are two different video modes to choose from - VR mode, which delivers games in up to 4000 x 2040 pixels (2000 x 2040 per eye), HDR and 120Hz, or cinematic mode for media viewing in your own private, virtual theatre experience. This is presented in 1080p HDR.

PSVR2 Sense controller

Low latency

Six-axis motion sensing system

Capacitive touch detection

Adaptive triggers

Haptic feedback

USB-C for charging

Bluetooth 5.1

A new Sense controller will ship with the latest headset - dispensing with the Move controllers used with the original.

First revealed in mid-March 2021, the new VR controllers look similar to equivalents from Oculus and Valve. There will be adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, just like on the PS5 DualSense.

Each controller will have one adaptive trigger, with developers able to adjust the sensitivity depending on in-game actions. Haptic feedback will give the user a better sense of the feel of the terrain or audio effects.

One big bonus is that these controllers will be tracked by the new headset, rather than a conventional camera. This should give them much better control, less latency and can be used without the fear of ambient light affecting signals.

PSVR2 trailer

A trailer released in September 2022 revealed a number of additional features for the headset and Sense controllers. These include foveated rendering, plus force feedback effects in the headband.

You can watch it below.

PlayStation VR2 games

A number of games have been announced since the headset was unveiled. Here are some of the highlights of what to expect.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Guerilla has partnered with Firesprite Games to make a dedicated virtual reality game set in its Horizon RPG universe for PSVR2. It is described as a "brand-new adventure" and is created especially for the new headset.

As with the PSVR2 itself, we don't yet have a release date, although there is a teaser trailer (as above).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition

First shown in September during a PlayStation State of Play livestream, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition is an improved version of the action-adventure released for Meta Quest 2 in 2020.

Resident Evil Village

The latest Resident Evil game will be entirely playable on the PSVR2. It's the game that was used for public demos of the new headset during Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Capcom will be making the VR version available as a free download. It will be one of the launch games.

Demeo

Also unveiled in the September State of Play is Demeo, a tabletop RPG that you can get close up to.

No Man's Sky

It likely comes as no shock that there will be a PSVR2 version of No Man's Sky.

Firewall Ultra

The Firewall franchise is coming to the next-gen headset in the all-new Firewall Ultra. It will feature PVP and PVE multiplayer action.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Ch2

The Walking Dead on PSVR2, what more do you want?

Among Us VR

Announced as coming to the Meta Quest 2, the VR version of Among Us will reportedly hit PlayStation VR2 too.

Half-Life: Alyx

Only rumoured for now, but we're sure a PSVR2 version of Oculus Rift and HTC Vive hit, Half-Life: Alyx, will be very much welcomed. A "trusted source" told TheLeak that Sony has signed the rights to have it released on its new headset in 2023.

Will original PlayStation VR games be compatible with PSVR2?

Sadly, Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 will not be backward compatible with games made for original PSVR nor the second-gen replacement. Basically, if the games work on PlayStation 4, they won't work with PSVR2.