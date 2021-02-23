(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation has announced that a new version of its virtual reality headset - the PlayStation VR - is in the works. And this time it's for the PS5.

The PSVR 2 - as it could be called - was officially confirmed in February 2021 in a blog post written by the senior vice president of platform planning and managment at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideaki Nishino.

There's no date for it yet, but here's everything else we know so far.

As we've said above, there is no set date for the launch of the new PlayStation VR headset. In fact, all we know right now is when it won't be released: "There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021," said Nishino in his blog post.

However, 2022 does seem a safe bet as he also confirmed that developers are already working on projects for it: "We wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality," he added.

All we know right now is that the new headset will dispense of the, frankly awkward, processor unit. It will have just one cable to connect directly to the PlayStation 5.

A new VR Controller will ship with the latest headset - dispensing with the Move controllers used with the original.

According to Nishino, it will have better ergonomics and incorporate some of the key features of the PS5 DualSense controller. We hope that means haptic feedback and, maybe, an adaptive trigger.

We'll update as soon as we hear more about PSVR 2.

Writing by Rik Henderson.