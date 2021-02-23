PlayStation confirms new PSVR coming for PS5

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has dropped a nice little surprise by confirming suspicions that a new version of its PSVR system will be coming for PlayStation 5 users at some point down the line.

For now, there's a pretty sparse blog post detailing the news, but there are some choice tidbits of information in there to digest. It's penned by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President in Platform Planning & Management at PlayStation.

The key information is that the new headset won't be coming in 2021 - there's just too much development to get done to hope for that. It leaves the door wide open for a 2022 launch date, though.

The new headset, meanwhile, will apparently upgrade pretty much everything from the first time around, in particular resolution, field of view and tracking accuracy. Plus, the great news is that Sony's streamlining things down to a single cord connecting you to your PS5, instead of the more laborious setup the current version uses.

It'll also have an all-new controller, it would seem, one that sounds like it'll be able to match the DualSense's haptic feedback to make sure games are as immersive as they would be on the base PS5. All this should be more comfortable to wear and use, too, which sounds promising.

We'll be watching excitedly for any forthcoming glimpses of the design of the new headset and controller, but for now there's not much else to go on.

Of course, in the meantime anyone with the existing PSVR and a PS5 can get a free adapter from Sony to let them carry on gaming in VR - that's not going anywhere.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.