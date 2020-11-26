(Pocket-lint) - Who wouldn't want to hide away in a virtual world based on how the real one is right now? Well, it looks as though Sony is working on its PlayStation VR 2 device, complete with haptic feedback and more.

Letsgodigital reports on a United States Patent and Trademark Office grant - granted on 24 November 2020 - that suggests the PSVR 2 will feature pressure-sensitive areas to ensure fit is correct, then advise a wearer if it's not.

This setup is said to use both haptic feedback and coloured LED lights to aid with this. However, we can't imagine that a significant amount of haptic feedback - like the potential of the PS5's DualSense controller - would be appropriate for a head-mounted product.

So what else can you expect of the second-gen PSVR? It's thought to be lighter weight, and potentially more expensive. Which might make it a hard sell - unless there's a killer first-party title to really lure you in. Something on the scale of Half Life: Alyx is needed to really push this future virtual reality product forward we feel.

Can't wait? The current PSVR, designed for the PS4, is now compatible with the PS5 using a camera adaptor. So if you're lucky enough to be next-gen already then there's one way to escape to another world for now.

Writing by Mike Lowe.