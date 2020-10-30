(Pocket-lint) - It's fair to say that VR's been right around the corner from a big break for quite some time now - we've used it a heck of a lot more than most people, and been able to experience some of the genuinely intense and newfound immersion it can bring not only to gaming but to media more widely.

Still, though, whether because of the price of entry or the ever-developing technology powering it in the first place, we're getting fairly used to hearing from higher-ups in VR-centric developers that the next big thing is nearly here, and that VR will have a breakthrough soon.

The latest is coming from PlayStation chief Jim Ryan, talking to the Washington Post, and confirming that the rumoured PS5 version of PlayStation VR is far from imminent, and isn't going to appear for a couple of years at least. That explains why Sony's going down the adapter route for existing PSVR owners to use for next-gen games.

However, he does confirm that an upgrade will come eventually, saying "I think we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR. PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment." That's an interesting bit of wording from a business that's been selling a VR headset on just that premise for years now.

Still, the hardware behind the original PSVR is still sound, and with the added power of the PS5 to call on it could still get some fairly transformational games onto the headset in the next year or two in terms of world detail and fidelity.

There are plenty more interesting tidbits in the full interview, including details of the PS5's messy pre-order phase (which sounds like it was largely down to the almost insane demand) and some gentle comments on the nature of Microsoft's approach in buying out Bethesda.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.