Sony might be working on a new VR controller

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has filed a patent for what appears to be a new VR controller design that looks very similar to Valve's Index controllers.

The lengthy patent application (in Japanese) details how the controllers might work and reveal some interesting highlights.

One thing that immediately stands out is the design aesthetic of these proposed controllers, that look remarkably similar to the Valve Knuckle controllers used on the Valve Index.

The patent shows that these controllers may well sport integrated LED trackers, similar to those on the Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Rift S. And as many as 30 sensors per controller as well, so should be very accurate.

Also in a similar way to the workings of those headsets, the patent implies that the Sony VR controllers would be tracked by the headset rather than external base stations.

The images from the patent application also show multiple buttons and control sticks, making these VR controllers a significant leap forward for PSVR. Whether these are for a future PSVR 2 headset isn't clear at this point though.

What can be said though, is that these controllers are significantly more advanced than the PS Move controllers used on the current PSVR headset. This should improve things for both users of VR and developers working on the games too.

We certainly hope to find out more about this in the near future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.