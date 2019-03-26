Sony announced a load of new games coming to the PSVR headset during its State of Play event. These announcements include a range of new games as well as updates to already awesome games to include virtual reality support.

We're rounding up the best announcements from the event to whet your appetite.

Release date: To be decided

Genre: Action/adventure

Platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Pro Enhanced

Developed by: Camouflaj LLC

Published by: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ever wanted to strap on and suit up as the Armoured Avenger? Soon you'll be able to. Iron Man VR is coming to PSVR in 2019. Strapping on the headset, you'll be able to blast off into the skies wearing Iron Man's iconic suit while using all the weapons at his disposal to battle his foes.

You'll also be able to upgrade and customise the classic sleek suit with special abilities and make it your own. For Marvel fans, this new game is bound to be a blast.

Find out more here.

Release date: Summer 2019

Genre: Action-adventure survival game

Platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Pro Enhanced

Developed by: Hello Games

Published by: Hello Games

One of our favourite space adventure games is getting a new update this summer to overhaul it with full VR support. The best news here is this update is free for anyone who already owns the game. It's also not only available on PSVR either but will available to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift users too via Steam VR.

This update isn't a separate VR experience either - it's the full game playable in virtual reality. You can even pop on your VR headset to continue the game where you left on before or play with friends in VR.

Find out more here.

Release date: Spring 2019

Genre: Survival horror

Platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Pro Enhanced

Developed by: Scott Cawthon

Published by: Scott Cawthon

Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted is set to be a collection of virtual reality experiences based on the original Five Nights at Freddy's games. Now you'll be able to drop into this horror world with a first-person VR view.

Players will assume the role of a repairman fixing the animatronics for an unidentified pizzeria while solving puzzles and trying to a painful end at the hands of malfunctioning bots.

Using the PSVR controllers, you'll be able to interact with the world around you including the doors, lights and objects in the world that need to be repaired.

This update also includes new features, so even fans of the series will find something new to entertain them.

Release date: 28 May 2019

Genre: Action Shooter

Platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Pro Enhanced

Developed by: London Studio

Published by: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Blood & Truth is a brand new VR title for PSVR that's designed to put players into their own action movie blockbuster.

This is a VR shooter where you'll be taking on the role of elite soldier Ryan Marks, battling your way through the crime-ridden London underworld all in the name of family.

Blood & Truth promises over-the-top epic gunplay and action-packed antics that will see you parachuting and rappeling across London.

Find out more here.

Alongside these games, a number of other games have been announced as coming to PSVR including VR updates to games we know and love and games we've already seen on other platforms.

Release date: 26 March 2019

Developed by: Vertigo Games

Skyworld is one of the first new games to make the move to PSVR and we loved this game on HTC Vive. This is a brilliant real-time table-top strategy game where you control a magical kingdom battling demons for supremacy.

Release date: 9 April 2019

Developed by: Outerloop Games

Falcon Age is a first-person action adventure game where you have a falcon as your pet and companion as you battle it out with robots to escape from prison. Watch the falcon grow as she learns to hunt, fight and reclaims her legacy.

Release date: 16 April 2019

Developed by: Zoink Games

A heart-warming adventure from Zoink Games that puts you in the shoes of a protector whose mission is to look after a little boy while helping him on his adventures.

Release date: Spring 2019

Developed by: Fonomena

Luna has been available as a VR game for a while - playable on WMR headsets as well as Vive and Oculus Rift, but it's now making its way to PSVR.

This is a tactile, interactive story with a fairy tale vibe.

A young bird has swallowed the last piece of the waning Moon and is blown far from home. Luna players are tasked with untangling the bird's memories in order to bring life back to the moonless world.

Release date: Spring 2019

Developed by: Highwire

Golem has been in development since 2015, but is due to release this spring. In this game, players enter a mysterious storybook world and take on the role of an adventurous boy who has been badly injured in a terrible accident.

Unable to leave his bed, this boy never stops daydreaming about adventuring in the outside world. When that boy finds he has the ability to create and control golems, with the ability to see through their eyes and control their actions, his world changes drastically.

Release date: 18 June 2019

Developed by: Owlchemy Labs

From the company that bought us Job Simulator and Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality comes a new VR title for PSVR. Go on holiday from the comfort of your living room with "activity-rich destinations" to enjoy across a range of hilarious locales.

Release date: 18 June 2019

Developed by: FuturLab

Mini-Mech Mayhem is an amusing table-top battle game that can be played by upto four players online. Use a little mech to battle it out with friends and deploy a range of special abilities to achieve hilarious victory.

Release date: 31 May 2019

Developed by: FuturLab

If the graphical styling and audio of this game look familiar, it's because it comes from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. Expect some weird adventures, vulgar language and much hilarity.

The premise itself speaks volumes:

"Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. You’re partnered with Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster who isn’t a huge fan of working or being put in the position of having to save the universe. Only you and Trover can save everything in this bizarre comedy adventure created by Justin Roiland!"

Release date: 21 May 2019

Developed by: Japan Studio

Everybody's Golf makes its way into VR - the much-loved franchise is getting a fresh new look in virtual reality.

Everybody's Golf players will finally be able to see the terrain around them and engage with the golf game in new and exciting ways. You'll be able to read wind direction, have a 360-degree of the course and see a virtual view of your swing too. Golfers rejoice!

Release date: 22 April 2019

Developed by: Tigerton

Ever wondered what life might be like as a dolphin? Wonder no more. Jupiter & Mars will let you explore the underwater world as bottlenose dolphins. Dive deep into the oceans, rescue other sea life and explore a beautiful world of the under the waves.

Release date: 12 April 2019

Developed by: Tin Man Games

Table of Tales is an enchanting roleplaying adventure inspired by the nostalgia of classic tabletop games. If you've got a soft spot for tabletop games, then you're bound to enjoy this game what it has to offer.

With this game, the table acts as a living pop-up book, changing to represent new chapters of your gaming adventure.

Table of Tales promises to be a riveting fantasy adventure packed full of intrigue, nostalgia and a joyful story to boot. There's also a multiplayer mode too!