New PSVR controllers spotted in Sony patent filings

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed patents that could show a new pair of PSVR motion controllers.

At present, the PlayStation VR headset and system uses Move controllers and an PlayStation Camera to track them. However, it has sometimes been questioned for reliability and tracking stability.

That's because the system tracks the Move controllers visually, with the camera judging movement by the glowing LED lights at the top of each controller. If there is ambient light or reflections in the same room, controller positioning can be misjudged, sometimes leading to shaky in-game motion.

A new set of motion controllers could change that, especially if matched with IR sensors - much like those used by the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift alternatives.

The controllers pictured in the patent filing also show more ergonomic designs, including a thumbstick, which isn't present on the existing Move devices. The buttons are also better placed for easy discovery when wearing a headset. The original Move controllers were designed for motion gaming without a headset obscuring a user's view. Buttons, therefore, can be tricky to find when not in sight.

A second patent hints at an even simpler solution. It suggests a headset itself can be used to track finger placement, thus reducing the need for additional controllers. Of course, this would result in the need of an all-new PSVR headset, but could be the true future of gaming VR.

Whether either patent results in actual products is yet to be seen. One thing's for sure, the PlayStation team isn't giving up on VR any time in the near future.