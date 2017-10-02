Sony PSVR 2 coming with HDR passthrough and built-in headphones

Sony will soon release an updated version of PlayStation VR (PSVR), its PS4-driven virtual reality headset.

The first headset has been a success, with a flood of games also available since launch last year, but there are a couple of niggles with the original that the new version will iron out.

PSVR 2 (model number CUH-ZVR2) will have stereo earbuds built into the design. The original requires a separate, included pair to be plugged into a volume remote on the main cable.

In addition, the connection cable will be slimmer and more streamlined, reducing the weight and drag of the existing leads.

Perhaps most welcome is a new processor unit with HDR passthrough. The current version does not allow you to play games in HDR on a TV while it is connected. You do get 4K resolutions, but high dynamic range visuals are not able to transmit through the box, even when the PSVR is inactive.

That's hugely annoying for those with a 4K HDR TV who want to play supported PlayStation 4 games on a standard console or PS4 Pro, but have to unplug the current processor unit every time they do so. If they want to get HDR visuals, at least.

The new processor unit having HDR passthrough means this will no longer be necessary. You can play HDR games on your compatible television without having to disconnect the box first.

There's no word yet on when the new PSVR will be available, or how much it costs, but our bet is that we find out more during the PlayStation press conference at Paris Games Week at the end of October.