Sony PlayStation VR exposed: What you get in the PSVR box and what you still need to buy

We've had a fair while to wait since Sony first announced the PSVR headset - originally known as Project Morpheus - but it's now finally available. The virtual reality device hit stores on Thursday 13 October and we've been playing with one in the Pocket-lint office to bring you a full, in-depth Sony PlayStation VR review here.

But until you actually get your own headset and shell out the £349 for the device itself, we thought we should give you an idea of what you will get in the box with your PSVR and, perhaps as importantly, what you don't.

That way you can make sure you buy or source anything else needed to make sure you are fit and ready to go with the PlayStation VR from day one.

There are plenty of leads and bit and bobs in the PlayStation VR box. Here's what you will have to unwrap in order to be prepared for set-up.

A bit of an obvious one. The iconic headset is clearly the largest item in the box. There are also plenty of protective stickers you have to remove before use - such as on the lenses.

A small box, which looks much like the original PS4 only much smaller, has all the connections you need to run the headset. It also has HDMI pass-through, so you can have the headset and your TV connected at the same time.

A pair of in-ear headphones with additional earpieces for different sizes. These plug into the in-line remote found on the headset lead.

A HDMI cable is provided to hook the processor unit to your PS4's HDMI out. You then attach your own HDMI cable to run from the unit to your TV.

This attaches the processor unit to your PlayStation 4 in order to relay motion information from your headset and the like.

Pretty self-explanatory. This attaches the lead built into your headset to the processor unit.

The included AC adaptor provides power to the processor unit.

This will change depending on your region. It'll always have a figure of eight connection at one end, but then your own region's plug at the other.

A good selection of levels or tasters of some of the launch titles are stored on this disc for you to try. Should you like them, you can then click "buy" directly and download the full game (at a cost). At least it means you'll have something to play and trial the first time you set-up your headset.

While you get all the components you need for the headset to work from the off, there are still other things you'll need to get it working or to take the games playing to the next level. They are all fairly obvious, but we thought we'd detail them anyway.

You will more than likely know this already, but the PSVR headset runs from a PS4 - either the original or the new PS4 Slim. It will also run off a PS4 Pro when that's release later this year.

If you have a PS4 there's a very good bet you still have your DualShock 4 controller. You'll need it, and the light bar on the front, to play the vast majority of PSVR games.

It is less likely that you already own a PlayStation Camera. However, it is mandatory if you want to use the PlayStation VR as it is needed to track the headset and any controllers. The current square-shaped model works just fine, but a new rounder version is also due for release at the same time as the PSVR, priced around £40.

While a couple of PlayStation Move batons are not essential for all games, there will be plenty that will require them. They allow you to use your hands in virtual experiences independently. Some peripherals, such as a forthcoming blaster gun, also work with them. You might even have a couple of Move controllers lying around from the PS3 days, in which case they work just fine. Otherwise they cost around £30 each when bought new.

You do get the demo disc and that's great initially but you will want to nab yourself some games. These can cost anywhere up to £50 each.