Sony PlayStation VR headset may work on PC, watch out Oculus Rift and HTC Vive

Sony has officially stated that it is "considering plans" to bring its PlayStation VR headset to PCs as well as its PS4.

The virtual reality headset, until now, was expected as Sony's answer to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, which are PC only.

However, in an interview with Nikkei, Sony's Masayasu Ito clarified that the PlayStation VR might not be a PS4 exclusive. Of course saying the company is "considering plans" isn't too solid, but it's better than it being ruled out all together.

For PC owners this could mean the headset will be accessible without the need to shell out for a PS4 also. The Oculus Rift headset is £500 to pre-order while the HTC Vive is £690, yet Sony is selling the PlayStation VR headset for £349.

While the PS VR might be a more affordable option it will likely require the addition of a camera for full functionality. Also Sony has reportedly made it clear that VR games will be built to work optimally on the PS4, so don't expect the full experience on PC, if it arrives there at all.

Masayasu Ito says there will be an "expansion into various fields" when talking about the VR headset. For now we're going to have to wait to see what that really means.

