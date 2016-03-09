PlayStation VR not suitable for under-12s, beat it pipsqueaks

Kids under the age of 12 will be weeping into their Coco Pops this morning as Sony has revealed its forthcoming PlayStation VR headset will not be suitable for their pre-teenage eyes.

Spotted in the health and safety notices in the beta version of PS4 firmware v3.50, the section on virtual reality and the "VR headset" clearly states that the device is "not for use by children under age 12".

Children also get a rough ride, even if they are in the same vicinity.

"Take steps to prevent pets, children or other obstacles entering the area during use," it continues.

Sony also warns that PlayStation VR users could experience negative side effects: "Some people may experience motion sickness, nausea, disorientation, blurred vision or other discomfort," it says.

If any of those occur, you are advised to remove the headset immediately, as we did when we were having a bad experience while playing Minecraft using an Oculus Rift headset recently.

Sony is not the only manufacturer to deter children from using its VR headset, Oculus even ups the age limit to 13 and HTC advises that its Vive headset is not designed to be used by children at all.

Prolonged use of all of the headsets by older children is also discouraged.

A release date and pricing details for the PlayStation VR headset are yet to be revealed.