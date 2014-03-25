Philips Google Glass concept for doctors delivers vital stats as they operate

Philips has shown off a Google Glass concept designed for doctors that would allow them to see patients vital statistics when in surgery without looking away from what they are doing.

While the idea of wearing the new wearable might not be accepted on the high street or down the pub by most, Philips' Healthcare division is looking at ways it can improve the medical industry.

The concept sees a Google Glass connected to Philips IntelliVue Solutions system (it's medical software) already in many surgeries, and then the patients vital signs streamed to a Google Glass worn by the surgeon.

The idea is that by giving doctors hands-free access to critical information as it happens they will be better placed to make decisions quickly without looking away from the patient in front of them.

In a quick demo to Pocket-lint, without a patient, a spokesman for the company showed us how vital signs could be displayed on Glass and how, if a problem occurred a flashing red light and the problem stat would be displayed.

"It's about getting the right balance of information over distraction," explained our man. "We envisage a time where doctors won't be able to perform without it because of the useful information it could provide in the operating theatre."

Don't expect to see it next week however, there are still a number of barriers that the company has to get through, however it is not as many as you may think.

According to Philips, the tracking of information and delivery to another device is already happening. The company has an iPad app for example, so delivering the vital statistics to a different display wouldn't be too different, however the Google Glass isn't as fast as the iPad nor does the battery last as long.

Then there is regulatory requirements to get through. Again Philips doesn't see this as a major issue, however it is something that would be needed to be taken into account.

So when would you see this in a surgery or popping up on Casualty or Grey's Attomony? Certainly within the next couple of years claim the people we spoke to.

Philips even go as far as saying that we should remember this is a concept and that means it doesn't necessarily mean that it will use Google Glass but could easily be adapted to similar technology from a competitor. Everyone it seems is keeping their options open.

In the meantime, expect at some point in the future doctors to be wearing connected glasses when it comes to operating on patients.