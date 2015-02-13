Panasonic is working on a VR headset and even showed off a prototype already

Panasonic is now getting into virtual reality.

At a recent event in Japan, the Japan-based company unveiled a prototype of early VR goggles. Judging from pictures, the prototype looks easier to wear than Oculus VR's Oculus Rift but not as refined as Samsung's Gear VR, which are two headsets it'll be poised to compete with, though it's not meant to hold a smartphone like Gear VR.

It features an OLED display with a 90-degree viewing angle, an omnidirectional camera, and the ability to capture video at 75 frames per second. It also sports ear hooks, allowing the goggles to stabilise or support itself (just like a pair of glasses), and this type of design could make the entire setup more comfortable to wear than rivals.

Going back to the omnidirectional camera for a moment, which is equipped with seven image sensors and can shoot photos and videos from all sides, much like Samsung's Project Beyond, it allows the prototype to cover a whole field of view while also showing an image that follows the movements of your head.

Panasonic hasn't disclosed the type of content it is hoping to support, but it did mention it somehow wants to use the technology at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020. No word yet on when or if the goggles will ever hit retail.