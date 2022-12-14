(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's annual Inno Day presentation traditionally throws up some interesting tech concepts and devices it is working on and this year's has proved no different.

The Chinese firm has announced three products, including a follow-up to its AR glasses concept first announced in 2021.

Oppo Air Glass 2 is a pair of actual glasses this time around - rather than just an attachment, a la Air Glass. They weigh just 38g and feature a heads-up display that appears on the brand's proprietary "resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens".

The glasses will be able to make calls, offer navigation information, and translate languages in real time. They also have the potential to convert speech to text for people with hearing difficulties and support vision correction lenses, so can be worn daily.

There's no pricing nor availability details for Air Glass 2 as yet.

Also announced during the presentation was Oppo's second in-house chipset, MariSilicon Y.

Following on from its previously-unveiled imaging processor, MariSilicon X, this chip is for Bluetooth audio processing. Oppo claims it can transmit up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio wirelessly, thanks to supporting increased bandwidth in comparison with other BT chipsets.

And finally, the company announced its OHealth H1 health monitor - an ovoid tracking device that performs many different functions. It has sensors to monitor blood oxygen levels, ECG, heart rate, body temperature, sleep patterns, and even heart and lung auscultation.

It can share data with doctors and is designed for family use.

As always, there is no date set for release of the products announced during Inno Day. We'll keep you informed as and when we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.