Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to your Meta Quest 2

(Pocket-lint) - Meta has confirmed that it is working with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to a Meta Quest 2 near you, although it isn't saying when just yet.

The news came as part of a wider range of Meta Quest announcements that included the Meta Quest Pro, but for gamers it's all about the Xbox integration.

While it's true that Meta is being super cagey about the timescales for the release, we do know one thing - you'll be able to connect your Xbox controller to the Quest 2 and play games on the Quest's massive virtual screen.

We also know that you'll need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription for this to work, of course, and while you'll be playing cloud-based Xbox games in VR, you won't actually be playing VR versions of those games. They'll be in two dimensions, just as if you were playing on your TV. Still, it's an impressive idea and one that we'll need to see working to pass judgement on.

As for timings, that's anyone's guess right now. Meta says that it isn't ready to announce when Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available via the Meta Store yet, but that it hopes to be able to share more information with gamers and Meta Quest 2 owners sooner rather than later.

Xbox Cloud Gaming wasn't the only gaming news announced, either. Special versions of Among Us, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and more are all coming to the Meta Quest Store in due course, too. In fact, you can act all sus with your Meta Quest 2 right now.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.