Meta Quest 3 leaks suggest its a mixed reality headset

(Pocket-lint) - Meta Connect is fast approaching and we're expecting some big announcements and reveals from Meta about its plans for future VR headsets.

We saw a good tease of what the company is working on back in June and the Meta Quest Pro (previously referred to as Project Cambria) also leaked earlier this month as well. Now some Meta Quest 3 leaks have appeared online.

XR Hardware Analyst, Brad Lynch (aka SadlyItsBradley) has posted a video that shows off CAD renderings of the Meta Quest 3 aka "Project Stinson".

According to his sources, the Meta Quest 3 will essentially be a mix of the upcoming Meta Quest Pro and the previous Meta Quest 2 headset.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There are some interesting hints in these CAD renderings which suggest that the Meta Quest 3 will be a mixed reality headset rather than just your average virtual reality headset. It will also have the same pancake lenses that will appear in the Meta Quest Pro. These are also similar to those on the Pico headset that was recently announced.

VR gamers will be pleased to hear that there will be a manually adjustable IPD wheel on the headset as well as a bump in internal storage (up to 512GB) and RAM (12GB). It's also going to be upgraded with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset.

Unlike the Meta Quest Pro, the Meta Quest 3 will not include eye or face tracking. This is likely a cost-saving measure so the company can keep the price of the Quest 3 down and more affordable for consumers.

It's expected that Quest 3 will launch in 2023 and we might hear more about it at Meta Connect soon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.