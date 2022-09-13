How to update Meta Quest 2: Tips to update your headset's firmware easily

(Pocket-lint) - Meta is often releasing updates and improvements to the Meta Quest 2 to make it even more useful. If you want the latest features then you need to make sure your Quest 2 is up to date.

There are several ways to do it, so follow our guide to get started.

Automatically updating your Quest 2

The Quest 2 is designed to be as user-friendly as possible. So whenever there's a new software update you should be easily able to update your headset and access the newest features.

In order for automatic updating to work you need:

The Quest 2 headset to be charged and turned on

The headset to be connected to Wi-Fi

The headset to be awake and not sleeping

If you're regularly using the Quest 2, then it should be up to date assuming it's connected to your home Wi-Fi. If for some reason it's not updating you can always do it manually.

Update your Quest 2 with the Meta Quest app

One way to manually update your Meta Quest 2 is by using the Meta Quest app for Android phone or an Apple iPhone.

When you load the app, if both the phone and the Quest 2 are connected to the same network then you should see a notification if your headset firmware is out of date. Follow the steps on your device to update your Quest 2 manually.

How to manually update your Quest 2

If you need to it's possible to manually update your Quest 2 via the headset's settings. This can be useful if the automatic updates aren't working or you want to be fully sure you have the latest firmware.

First, be sure that the headset is turned on and connected to your home Wi-Fi network, then follow these steps:

Press the menu button on the right-hand controller Click on the settings cog icon on the quick menu at the bottom Click on the settings cog at the top of the screen Then click on system on the top-left of the menu From there look for software update and click the update button if you can

If you can click the button to download an update, be sure to leave the headset powered on and on a flat surface so it can continue the update process.

From these settings, you can also see which version of the software you're currently running and then compare it with what's been officially released by Meta.

Writing by Adrian Willings.