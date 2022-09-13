How to cast Meta Quest 2 to your TV so others can watch you play

(Pocket-lint) - Believe it or not, the Meta Quest 2 can be more than a lone experience. While you're having fun in VR you can share your view on your TV so others can watch the fun unfolding.

Some of the best Quest 2 experiences can be even more fun when others are watching. Even if they're just laughing as you fail to take on hordes of the undead or missing your timings in Beat Saber. If you're taking turns to play it can really add to the experience.

-

Casting your Quest 2 to your TV is fairly straightforward too. Though you will need a Google Chromecast device or a casting-capable TV. If you can already cast video from your phone to your TV then you're set.

Here's how to cast your Meta Quest 2 to your TV so others can watch you play easily.

Assuming you've got your Chromecast or casting-ready TV plugged in and turned on already, it's fairly easy to start casting your Quest 2 on your television:

Ensure both your TV and your Quest 2 are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. With your Quest 2 headset on press the Oculus button on the right-hand controller. That'll bring up the menu. Then click the white arrow in the pink box. Click on cast on the top left of the next menu that appears. The find the relevant TV in the list of devices. You might need to then confirm the connection on your PC Double tap your heads to activate pass through to find out or take the headset off to confirm. Enjoy!

As well as your TV you'll see there are other options for casting your Quest 2 as well. You can choose to cast to a PC instead and watch in a browser. You'll need to visit the Oculus site and log in beforehand. But this gives you the option to cast on a desktop or laptop rather your television.

You can also cast to the Oculus app on your phone as well.

When you're finished you can stop casting by following the same steps:

Click the Oculus button on the right-hand controller. From the menu click the share button. Click the cast button and click to stop casting. Alternatively, just hold the power button on the headset and click to power it off.

Writing by Adrian Willings.