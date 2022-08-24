(Pocket-lint) - Facebook parent company Meta has launched Meta accounts. It's a new login system for Quest and Rift users, offering them a way to access their VR headsets without needing a Facebook or Instagram account. The update is rolling out globally on a gradual basis, according to Meta. Here is a guide on how to create or switch to a Meta account once the option becomes available to you.

Starting in August 2022, you won’t need a Facebook or Instagram account to log into Quest and Rift VR headsets. "This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse", Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained in a Facebook post. If you don’t see the option to create a Meta account (and subsequently a Meta Horizon profile) right away, you should get the update "soon", according to Meta's blog post.

If you are a proud new owner of a Quest headset and want to use it with your email rather than Facebook or Instagram, the setup process is super simple. Download the Oculus mobile app on your iOS or Android device and turn on your VR headset to get started.

You'll first be served up a code to pair your VR headset to the Oculus app. You'll then see the option to sign in with Facebook or Instagram. Alternatively, you can create a Meta account via email. By choosing the Meta account option, you no longer need a Facebook or Instagram account to use your Quest.

You can still log in with those services so that you can perhaps use the Messenger platform, but it's not required. After setting up a Meta account, you'll be directed to your Meta Horizon profile setup. Choose a display name, username, and profile picture.

Adjust your privacy settings to open to everyone, friends and family, or solo.

If you’re an existing Quest or Rift VR headset user who logs in via your Facebook account, then you need to wait to receive an update in the Oculus mobile app. When it arrives, the app will direct you to visit meta.com/setup if you’re on Quest or meta.com/websetup if you’re on Rift. There, you can create a Meta account, and you'll see the option to remove Facebook and use your email instead.

If you switch to a Meta account (rather than continue to log in with Facebook or Instagram), nothing should be lost. Your purchases, friends, and game progress will be automatically transferred to your new account. However, if you remove your Facebook and Instagram accounts, you will be unable to use Messenger or search for friends on the platform, obviously.

Also, once you make a Meta account, you’ll be directed to create a Meta Horizon profile, complete with a username for you to use in Meta's own metaverse.

If your Quest or Rift VR headset is currently tied to an Oculus account, you’ll need to register for a Meta account to continue using the device after 1 January 2023.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.