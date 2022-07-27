(Pocket-lint) - Meta has announced that its Meta Quest 2 VR headset will get a hefty price increase from 1 August 2022.

The Meta Quest 2 (fomerly known as Oculus Quest 2) is a wire-free headset with a decent library of games and apps. It currently costs $299 for the 128GB model, $399 for the 256GB (£299 and £399 in the UK) but will gain a $100 hike from the start of next month.

To soften the blow, Meta will include a free copy of Beat Saber "for a limited time".

All Meta Quest 2 accessories and refurbised units will have their prices increased too.

As you still have a few days before the price rise, you can still get hold of a Meta Quest 2 at the current price from numerous retailers.

Meta explains the hike as necessary to enable it to continue to invest in virtual reality: "We’ve invested billions of dollars to help nurture a thriving VR ecosystem. Now, we’re making a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research on the path to truly next-gen devices," it said in a statement.

Pricing will rise in all regions where the headset is available. We're awaiting the final pricing for UK and Europe, however.

Writing by Rik Henderson.