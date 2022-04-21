(Pocket-lint) - As part of its annual Quest Gaming Showcase, Meta has revealed that there's an interesting new game coming to its Quest 2 headset - a multiplayer Ghostbusters VR title.

The game got a quick pre-rendered trailer that's intended to give a sense for the sort of co-op shenanigans it might offer up, which you can watch below.

nDreams, the development studio behind the project, has some VR experience after creating Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity an experience that took you back to the world of Far Cry 3's iconic villain Vaas.

This new game will be more ambitious, though, not least because you'll be able to play online with friends in its new setting of San Francisco.

There will apparently be a decently long campaign that you can play either solo or with pals, rather than any sort of competitive modes, which we think sounds interesting. We'll have to wait to find out more, though - the trailer doesn't contain any real gameplay that we can discern.

It also doesn't end with even a vague release date, so we could be in for a little wait before it's actually playable. When that does happen, it'll only be on the newer-generation Quest 2, not the original Quest.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.