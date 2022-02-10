Oculus Quest 2 leak suggests body tracking support is coming

(Pocket-lint) - The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most popular VR headsets around, but when it comes to motion tracking, it's currently limited to just hand and head movements.

That might not be the case for long, though, as an image spotted by UploadVR suggests that body tracking may be added in the near future.

The leak comes after Meta made changes to the Unity Development Resources for the Quest 2 and included a screenshot that showed the Oculus SDK containing a dropdown menu for 'Body Tracking Support'.

Meta, of course, quickly removed the image but not before eagle-eyed VR fans had grabbed a screenshot.

We think it would be especially hard to implement body tracking on the current Quest 2 headset, due to the placement of the cameras.

While the Quest 2 does have two downward-facing cameras, their placement means they can only really see the users body when they are seated and looking slightly downward.

It may be more likely that we see this feature on the upcoming Quest Pro or Project Cambria headsets, maybe even a standalone device akin to the Vive Tracker 3.0.

Given Meta's focus on the metaverse and immersive technologies, it's no surprise to see it pushing forward in this direction.

Proper body tracking opens up a world of possibilities for VR and AR experiences, we're looking forward to seeing where it ends up.

Writing by Luke Baker.