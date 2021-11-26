Grab some great Quest games with up to 50% off

(Pocket-lint) - If you own a Meta Quest headset and have been holding out for a bargain then now is the time as there are some deals worth looking at for the next couple of days.
Over at the Meta Quest Store (previously known as the Oculus Store) there's a Black Friday sale running from now until 28 November with discounts up to 50 per cent off.
As we covered the other day, you can currently get a Quest 2 with a £50/$50 voucher from various places including Amazon. If you'd rather have some games then you can currently get a Quest 2 with £50/$50 game credit directly from the official site.
Below are some of our favourite games from the sale. The ones we've tried that we'd highly recommend.
Adventure into the horrific world of the Walking Dead. Fight zombies in virtual reality while scavenging for materials to survive.
Arizona Sunshine is one of our favourite VR games and it's a whole lot of fun. Even more appealing with a discount.
Superhot VR is like no other VR game you've played before. Thoroughly enjoyable and now an absolute steal too.
Get your game on and get fit at the same time while boxing in the Rocky universe. A great game with a champion discount.
Trover Saves the Universe is certainly not for the feint hearted. But is hilarious. Would you expect anything less from the creators of Rick and Morty?
Be sure to check the rest of the store for even more deals as there are plenty of games on offer.
