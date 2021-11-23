Buy an Oculus Quest 2 and get a voucher worth $50/£50

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a VR fan or want to break into virtual reality gaming, then you might have been waiting for a deal on the Oculus Quest 2.
The Black Friday deals are already in full swing and we've already seen deals and discounts on various HTC Vive headsets, but the Quest 2 sadly is rarely discounted. This is mostly because the Quest 2 is already affordable and likely priced at a loss for Oculus. However, there is some good news as you can currently purchase a Quest 2 via Amazon and get a gift voucher in return.
So it's probably not the money-off discount you were hoping for, but you can probably justify it by using the gift voucher to then purchase gifts for other people or hunting down other bargains.
Purchase now (from Amazon) and get a $50/£50 voucher to spend on Amazon.
Enter code OCULUS50 at checkout.
It's worth noting the terms and conditions of this deal:
"Order an "Oculus Quest 2 128 GB" or "Oculus Quest 2 256 GB" between November 22nd 2021 and November 30th 2021 and, once shipped, you will receive a promotional code worth £50 to spend on Amazon.co.uk by January 14th, 2022."
The Oculus Quest 2 is a great bit of kit. An all-in-one VR headset that we'd highly recommend. It's regularly getting improved with software updates and is able to run games without a PC. If you are a PC gamer you can also use Oculus Link and Air Link to play PCVR games while tethered for an even better experience. A cracking headset and a great gift for a loved one or yourself.
