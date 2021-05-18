  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. Oculus AR & VR news

Oculus Quest update lets you record yourself in virtual reality

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Oculus Oculus Quest update lets you record yourself in virtual reality
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Oculus is constantly working on software updates to improve the user experience of its line-up of headsets. Those improvements have included things like adding the ability to play wirelessly, mapping out your real-world environment and more. 

Now Oculus is planning to make it easier for users to create content. With the latest v29 software for Quest and Quest 2 headsets, you'll be able to capture VR gameplay footage and yourself at the same time. 

The Live Overlay casting feature will let you superimpose your real-world self over the virtual reality one. You'll need an Apple iPhone XS or newer iPhone, along with the headset and the latest version of the app in order to get started. Then you'll need to point the phone's camera at yourself while playing and then you should be able to capture some pretty interesting footage. 

The Live Overlay system essentially shows footage of the user standing in the frame of what they're seeing in VR. As such, it's not as impressive as something like Oculus' Mixed Reality Creator Tool which instead shows the user interacting with the environment but that system requires a lot more hardware (including a green screen) in order to run. 

You can also capture your voice via the headset’s built-in microphone while you're recording your gaming sessions, so you should be able to make some nice clips. 

You can find out more about it here. This update is being slowly rolled out so don't worry if you can't access it yet. 

It's also worth seeing that Oculus is still working hard on improving hand tracking for developers and users too:

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Recommended for you
Oculus Quest update lets you record yourself in virtual reality
Oculus Quest update lets you record yourself in virtual reality By Adrian Willings ·
London's Design Museum plays host to an AR sneaker - designed by AI
London's Design Museum plays host to an AR sneaker - designed by AI By Max Freeman-Mills ·
HTC Vive Pro 2 and standalone Vive Focus 3 headset unveiled
HTC Vive Pro 2 and standalone Vive Focus 3 headset unveiled By Adrian Willings ·
HTC Vive Pro vs HTC Vive Pro Eye vs HTC Vive Pro 2
HTC Vive Pro vs HTC Vive Pro Eye vs HTC Vive Pro 2 By Adrian Willings ·
Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know
Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
PlayStation 5 PSVR 2 could be 4K and come with built-in eye tracking
PlayStation 5 PSVR 2 could be 4K and come with built-in eye tracking By Rik Henderson ·
  • Source: SEE YOURSELF IN VR WITH LIVE OVERLAY, PLUS NEW INFINITE OFFICE FEATURES AND MORE IN LATEST OCULUS UPDATE - oculus.com
Sections AR & VR Oculus