Oculus Quest 2 update will let you play PC VR games wirelessly soon

You've been able to play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 for a while with Oculus Link but soon you'll be able to do it wirelessly too.

In an official blog post, Oculus has announced a number of interesting changes coming to the Oculus Quest 2 via a software update. These include native 120 Hz refresh rate support, a new "Infinite Office" feature and most interestingly, the wireless PC gaming mode.

Oculus Air Link, as it's being called, will allow Oculus Quest 2 owners to play Oculus Rift compatible games wirelessly, without needing to be tethered directly to a gaming PC. This means you'll still have the joyful experience of gaming in VR wirelessly, but be able to play a much wider catalogue of games.

Oculus Air Link will be an experimental mode for the Quest 2 to start with and you'll need to be running v28 of the software both on your PC and on the Quest 2 in order to use it. Then you can access PC VR games over Wi-Fi.

Oculus does note that you'll need a "strong and secure Wi-Fi network" for the best experience and ideally to be within 20 feet of your router. The gaming PC you're connected to also needs to be up to scratch too. As you might expect, it's also still preferable to use the wired Oculus Link setup for the highest-fidelity visuals possible, but it's great to have wireless as an option.

The company says that Oculus Air Link will be rolling out "soon". In order to access it, you'll need to download and install the Oculus app on your PC. Then go to settings in the app, click on Beta settings and click to toggle Air Link. Inside the headset, go to settings, navigate to the experimental settings, then activate Air Link there too.

Alongside Oculus Air Link wireless gaming, Oculus is also rolling out some other updates.

This is a new feature that's designed to make it easier to work in VR while also being productive. Earlier this year the company made it possible to use Bluetooth mice within VR, now with Infinite Office, you'll be able to use your keyboard too.

This is another upcoming experimental feature that will let you create a virtual version of your desk within VR. Like the previous update that let you map out your sofa in VR, the Infinite Office update will let you keep the desk as part of your boundary space so the headset remembers it.

Oculus has also partnered with Logitech to let users access keyboards in VR as well. The Logitech K830 is the first Quest 2 compatible keyboard that users will be able to sit down with and work on. Again this is an experimental setting you'll need to turn on but otherwise, it should make it easier to use the headset for much more than just gaming.

At launch, the Oculus Quest 2 had a 72Hz refresh rate. That later changed when the company rolled out 90Hz support across the home environment and then enabled it for developers too. Now, 120Hz support is coming.

When the update arrives, users will be able to enable 120Hz refresh rate mode in the experimental features. Developers will then need to include support for it in their own games. Games that operate at higher frame rates, with fast-twitch, rapid-style movement will see the biggest benefit from this. So it should be another fantastic addition to the headset.

All these updates are rolling out "gradually" according to the official post, so it might take a while before it appears on your headset, but good things come to those who wait.

Writing by Adrian Willings.