(Pocket-lint) - Facebook-owned Oculus has announced it will host the first "Oculus Gaming Showcase" in April, which will feature “never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store". Here is how to watch the showcase yourself online, plus what to expect from the event.

The Oculus Gaming Showcase will start at 3pm PT on 21 April 2021.

Here are a few different local times for reference:

US West: 3pm PT

3pm PT US East: 6pm ET

6pm ET London: 11pm

11pm Paris: 12am (22 April)

12am (22 April) Tokyo: 7am (22 April)

7am (22 April) Delhi: 3:3am (22 April)

3:3am (22 April) Beijing: 6am (22 April)

The Oculus Gaming Showcase will stream on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. We will embed the stream above when it becomes available.

Facebook has teased we will hear from developers from Cloudhead Games, Ready At Dawn, and ILMxLab - and they will share news related to Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. The digital-only event is expected to feature a slate of announcements on Oculus VR games.

Keep in mind Oculus makes one of the best VR systems available. The Oculus Quest 2 is also one of the most affordable VR headsets. It's wire-free and doesn't need a PC to run, but it still packs enough hardware inside to play some of the great VR games. Wireless VR is glorious and gives you plenty of freedom. Other highlights like hand-tracking, inside-out tracking (meaning no external sensors), passthrough cameras, and a clever guardian system make Quest 2 incredibly fun.

Great visuals, superb audio, and the ability to plug in and play more with Oculus Link make Quest 2 even more special.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.