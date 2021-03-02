Is an Oculus Quest Pro on the horizon?

(Pocket-lint) - It has not been long since the Oculus Quest 2 was launched but now it seems there may be hints at a new, more powerful headset coming at some point.

During an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Facebook’s Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality, Andrew Bosworth teased the potential existence of a new and improved Oculus Quest Pro.

When one watcher posted a question that read "Why can’t Oculus make a 600$ headset and put the best specs like Quest Pro 3 etc plz" Bosworth responded by saying "Quest Pro, huh? Interesting," before winking at the camera.

Though this is hardly solid confirmation of a new headset, it's not too unreasonable to believe it's a possibility. After all, it seems that the Oculus Quest 2 has been pretty successful.

Unsurprisingly considering that it's one of the most convenient ways to play some pretty great VR games without the need for a dedicated gaming PC or the hassle of external tracking cameras.

Despite that, the Quest 2 doesn't have the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood and it could be mightly improved with more modern hardware.

The addition of fancier hardware is another question that popped up in the AMA session too. When another user asked about the possibility of eye-tracking tech in the future, Bosworth made it clear that Facebook had been looking into it for some time. He also said that "...it’s something we will fit into some future headset" and noted that it could be used to "...dramatically improve performance by only rendering things that are in the field of view of the fovea."

Interesting stuff indeed.

With the recent confirmation by Sony of the PSVR 2 headset, it seems that the competition is hotting up as well. Meaning there's plenty of reasons for Facebook not to rest on its laurels. It also gives game developers incentive to keep producing more content in the future as well.

Writing by Adrian Willings.