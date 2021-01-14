(Pocket-lint) - Oculus has announced that it is planning to roll out two of the most hotly requested features for the Oculus Quest 2. That includes both multi-user login and the ability to share apps on a single device.

The idea here is that if you own a Quest 2 and want to share it with others in your household, then you'll be able to add secondary accounts to keep achievements, game progress and more separate.

This new update is initially coming as experimental feature sometime in February and you'll need to opt into it if you want to give it a try. Oculus notes that it's planning on rolling it out to owners of the original Oculus Quest at a later date as well.

Oculus explains that in order for multiple users to play on a single Quest 2, the primary owner will need to authorise the additional accounts. Up to three extra users could be given access to game on the Quest 2 in this way.

One highlight of this setup is the primary user will also be able to choose to share their content with the other users of the headset. This doesn't work both ways though, as the additional users cannot share their content with the primary user or other users of the headset, even if they purchased that content on that headset. But at least you'll be able to play games without messing up other people's save points.

That's the good news, the bad news is that each additional user will need to log in with their own individual Facebook account in order to make use of the multi-user login system.

The Facebook login requirement is already a gripe for many so this might be more salt for that wound, but John Carmack, Oculus' CTO has recently made it clear that that login system isn't changing:

FB login isn't going away. Given the climate, I don't expect people to believe it, but FB is extremely serious about privacy. It will probably take a decade, as with Microsoft's security renaissance, for it to really get acknowledged by the public. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) January 11, 2021

He has also said that there will be many software updates for Quest 2 to improve in the future though, so there's plenty to look forward to.

The update is expected to release on 13 February.

Writing by Adrian Willings.