This might be the best Quest 2 accessory you could buy

(Pocket-lint) - The Oculus Quest 2 is great, but the battery life isn't and plugging in to charge is a hassle. Chances are, when you're not using your awesome wireless VR headset, you have it plugged in ready for the next gaming session.

Anker has released a charging dock which not only takes the hassle out of keeping your Quest 2 ready for action but also helps keep the controllers fully juiced too. Plus it doubles as a nice little place to store your headset when not in use.

The aptly named Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2, has apparently launched but is in such high demand that it's already out of stock and marked as pre-order instead.

The package comes with rechargeable batteries for the controllers and new custom battery covers which mean you don't need to constantly replace the AA batteries in the controllers in order to keep gaming. Just simply slip them into the dock and give them a boost ready for next time.

The dock also has a magnetic USB-C connector to deal with the charging port on the Quest 2 headset as well. Drop the headset into the dock and that connector will snap in place to juice the headset back up. Anker says you can expect a full charge for both the headset and the controllers in two and half hours.

