Oculus Quest 2 updates adds native 90Hz support, calorie tracking and more

(Pocket-lint) - When the Oculus Quest 2 first launched, we were told that this VR headset would have support for 90Hz refresh rate at some point.

Oculus has now announced an update is available for the headset which adds native support for 90Hz across the entire platform. Meaning as long as the game developers support it, you can get smoother visual experiences with this wireless headset than the original Quest.

Oculus says the first games to get these updates will include SUPERHOT, Echo VR, Beat Saber, Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator, Racket: Nx and Space Pirate Trainer. More will also follow in future.

As also previously promised, Oculus Link is also coming out of beta with improved support as well. When plugging in your Oculus Quest 2 headset to a VR capable gaming PC you'll be able to appreciate "a variety of visual quality improvements" that include enhanced refresh rate options (72Hz, 80Hz, and 90Hz).

Of course, the wireless freedom of the Quest 2 makes it ideal for fitness games (burning calories is easy with frantic games like FitXR, Beat Sabre and the various zombie shooters as well). And if you've been using your Quest 2 to keep fit then you'll be pleased to hear that there's now a new system-level fitness tracker which allows you to track how long you've been active and how many calories you've burnt across all games and apps.

Plenty of good news for Quest 2 owners.

Writing by Adrian Willings.