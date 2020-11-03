(Pocket-lint) - The Elite Strap for the Oculus Quest 2 is meant to be a comfort enhancement over standard strap setup but some users have reported the strap is snapping. There are a number of reports on Reddit and elsewhere with users complaining about the Elite Strap and Elite Battery strap breaking.

Oculus is seemingly taking notice of these issues and people who have pre-ordered the strap are now getting emails to say that their order has been delayed:

"We are reaching out to inform you that we won’t be able to ship your Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case by the estimated ship date. We are investigating some customer quality reports and while we believe this is affecting a very small percentage of Elite Strap accessories, it’s important to us that we’re always providing our customers with the highest-quality experience possible with our products, so we’ve temporarily paused on shipping inventory from our distribution centers while we look into this..."

The company says it thinks this issue will only impact a small number of units, but it's taking steps to ensure that users get the best possible experience. Orders are being cancelled and both versions of the Elite Strap are currently marked as "not available" on the Oculus store.

We'll have to wait and see what happens here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.