(Pocket-lint) - Back in August, Oculus announced that having a Facebook account would be a mandatory requirement for future Oculus product use, including the Quest 2.

Those requirements appear to be causing some users unnecessary headaches. Especially when playing with more than one headset.

Over the weekend, Oculus support appeared to tell a Reddit user that using the same Facebook account with more than one Oculus device could result in that Facebook account getting banned as it's in violation of Facebook's Terms of Service:

"With the unification of Oculus and Facebook accounts, you most likely would not be able to continue with having two headsets as this would be against the Facebook Terms of Service.

While you can log in to your primary account on both computers, only one headset would be able to be active on the account at a time."

This implied that using a combination of an Oculus Quest 2 and Rift S at the same time with the same Facebook account would result in some serious problems. Doubly so for the Quest 2, where the Facebook login is a mandatory requirement and a Facebook ban would render it useless. Not ideal if you're simply doing something like letting a guest use one of your devices for some local multiplayer action only to then have the account shut down.

Fortunately, the company quickly corrected its initial post:

The idea is for people to easily share their headset and eligible apps with friends or family while keeping their information separate. We will have more to share on this soon. — Oculus Support (@OculusSupport) October 25, 2020

Oculus also highlighted that it is working on making it possible for users to login with multiple Facebook accounts on a device, making them easier to share in future. Still, we can add this to another in a long line of teething problems with the new device and the new login requirements. Not to mention that you could lose all your games if you lose your account.

Writing by Adrian Willings.