Some Oculus Quest 2 owners can't use headset due to Facebook bans

(Pocket-lint) - One of the requirements of Oculus Quest 2 ownership is that you now need a Facebook account to login and use your VR device. This is already causing problems it seems, as some users are reporting that their Facebook accounts have been blocked, banned or disabled preventing them from using the Quest 2.

Back in August, Oculus announced that Facebook accounts would be a mandatory requirement for the new headset. Even current Oculus owners would need to migrate to using Facebook as a login by 1 January 2023. Many have complained about this requirement, especially those troubled by Facebook's troubled past.

When we first got our hands on the Quest 2, Oculus was keen to point out that the company fully expected people to sign-up for a new Facebook account and then never use that account in the standard way. In other words, just using Facebook in order to meet the login requirements, but not to connect with friends or share news stories with one another.

Now it seems that some users (probably doing just that) are being penalised for such. Whether re-activating old accounts or creating new ones, some are finding those accounts disabled.

Users on Reddit and Twitter have been complaining about their accounts being disabled, even when using their real names and proper details. Rather than a fake handle, which is frowned upon by Facebook and can result in this sort of action.

Worryingly, the disabled warning also notes that Facebook won't budge either, stating "We have already reviewed this decision and it can't be reversed". This is certainly bad news for anyone that's just forked out for a new Quest 2 headset and can't use it.

However, it is worth noting that there actually is an appeal process you can go through, but you'll need to send photographic proof of your identity, such as a copy of your driving license.

Oculus is also aware of the problem and working to fix it.

Boz gave me 3 clips of replies when everyone else got one, does this make me special? @hmltn @gemisisDev pic.twitter.com/E7kEAoZ8cK — Benjamin Bega (@thebigdev433) October 16, 2020

The company has taken to Twitter and elsewhere to advise users that it's working to fix the problem and advising that if you are experiencing problems you can submit a support ticket for help.

We’re aware a small number of customers are having trouble using Quest 2 with their Facebook accounts. If you're one of the few who's having trouble getting set up, we're ready and available to help. Just reach out and start a ticket: https://t.co/W0iGW16GqS — Oculus Support (@OculusSupport) October 15, 2020

Writing by Adrian Willings.