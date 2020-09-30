(Pocket-lint) - The Oculus Quest 2 is an undeniably brilliant virtual reality headset. A wireless headset that runs on Android and lets you enjoy all manner of awesome games with ease. But did you know you can get even more out of it by using your main gaming pc as well?

Virtual Desktop is a clever app that lets you use your wireless VR headset to see what's on your PC and even use the Quest 2 as a monitor. It also allows you to play PC VR games on your Quest. That's something you can already do with Oculus Link, but that requires a cable, where Virtual Desktop can be used wirelessly.

Updates are coming to make it even better too. There's an alpha version of Virtual Desktop that's currently in the works which will allow the app to support the 90Hz refresh rate that the Quest 2's display is capable of. That should mean an even smoother experience for Quest 2 users in future.

When playing via Wi-Fi 6 and Virtual Desktop, users should be able to experience joyful, smooth and satisfying gameplay. The same gameplay you'd expect from PC VR games, but with the added bonus of being wireless.

Virtual Desktop is available to grab now, but you'll have to wait a while for the updated support for 90Hz. Still, it's nice to see the Quest 2 getting even better.

Writing by Adrian Willings.