Tidal and Oculus are partnering to bring live concerts into your home

(Pocket-lint) - With social distancing practices happening all over the world, concerts and intimate gigs feel like a thing of the past. Tidal and Facebook are planning to do something about that.

Tidal and Facebook have announced a partnership that's set to bring live music gigs into your home using the power of virtual reality later this year.

Using an Oculus VR headset, like the Oculus Quest 2, you'll be able to strap on and take a seat at an exclusive VR performance from "some of the biggest names in music" via the Oculus Venues app.

The idea is to make it feel like you're standing (or sitting) in a crowd, enjoying some awesome tunes without any of the hassles of leaving your house or worrying about whether you're standing sufficiently away from others.

The companies say that via the Venues app, you'll be able to watch performances in virtual reality or with 2D video and the high-quality audio you'd expect from Tidal.

Whether you're a Tidal member or not, you'll be able to enjoy some superb concert experiences from the comfort and safety of your own home.

It is worth noting though that Tidal members have already enjoyed access to exclusive listening events with everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Jennifer Lopez and more. So there's bound to be plenty of highlights in the future too.

