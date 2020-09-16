Facebook reveals Oculus Quest 2 wireless VR headset

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook's next VR headset has been rumoured for a while and was even accidentally leaked by the company, it's now been fully revealed during the Facebook Connect event.

The original Oculus Quest was one of our favourite virtual reality headsets and now it's set to get even better with enhanced specs, design improvements and tweaked battery life too.

Oculus Quest 2 has been improved in a number of interesting ways. One of those is a striking change in the design of the headset which now comes with a bold white finish on both the headset and the controllers.

The Quest 2 has shed some weight too - it's 10 per cent lighter than the Quest (just 503g) and has had some tweaks to both the faceplate and the straps that hold the headset in place. This design should mean it's even more comfortable to wear and you'll be able to game for longer as well.

Specs-wise, this headset has had a performance boost. It now runs on the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM XR2 Platform, with 6GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage options.

Upgraded lenses offer 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye with the promise of 90Hz refresh rate with supported games in the near future. This means you can expect better graphics, improved gaming and a smoother experience too.

The highlight though, maybe the pricing. Despite the spec and feature upgrades, the new Quest 2 is actually cheaper than the original Quest coming in at £100 less for the 64GB model.

Quest 2 will also have numerous different accessories available including strap options, a carrying case, Jedi controllers, a fit pack and more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.