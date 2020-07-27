Facebook-owned Oculus is soon to release a new version of its wireless VR headset, the Oculus Quest - at least, that's what a batch of leaked images suggest.

Appearing on Twitter and showing the alleged new headset from every angle, the pictures show a white device that actually looks closer to the discontinued Oculus Go than the previous, black Quest model.

We first heard about a prospective Oculus Quest 2 at the beginning of May, but little else since. Now it seems, with the timing of this major leak, the company is ready to move to the next step.

The first, currently-available Quest is a standalone, wire-free VR headset that doesn't need to be tethered to a gaming PC to work. All of the processing is done within the headset itself and it is capable of running some impressive games and software.

Priced under £400, it comes with Oculus' wireless motion controllers and, as it doesn't need external tracking sensors, is a great pick-up-and-go device for instant VR experiences.

The original reports on its replacement claim that it will be slightly smaller and significantly lighter, which is important for user comfort.

We'll update when there is more information available - either officially or through further leaks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.