If you've got an Oculus Quest and enjoy playing with friends but have always found it a bit of a struggle, then there's good news as Oculus is working on an update to change that.

In a recent blog post, the company wrote about how it's "constantly looking for ways to enhance the user experience..." one such way is the addition of public parties and a feature known as "Travel Together".

This is a new feature that allows friends to create parties and move swiftly and easily into games together without each member of the party having to manually launch the game and re-connect in the lobby

Only a handful of games are supported at the moment. These include Echo VR, Racket: Nx, Synth Riders, Eleven Table Tennis, Elven Assassin, Epic Roller Coasters, Arizona Sunshine, Cloudlands 2, Spaceteam VR, Ironlights, Multiverse, and Pro Putt by Topgolf.

Hopefully, we'll see more of this sort of user experience enhancement in future as well.

Travel Together is not the only highlight of this update. Public Parties is designed to make it easier for people to make friends by playing with new gamers as well. You can create a party of up to eight people that friends and strangers can join and then hang out together and chat in VR or play games with Travel Together.

Oculus is also making it easier to find your Facebook friends on the platform as well. If you login to Oculus with your Facebook account, you can now easily find friends on the platform or limit who can find you in that way if you'd rather. Of course, doing so might mean you see more Oculus adverts when you login to Facebook elsewhere, but at least you'll have friends to play with.