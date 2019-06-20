Oculus has announced the date for its next gathering for developers, content creators and the rest of the virtual reality community.

Oculus Connect 6 will take place in San Jose on 25 and 26 September, with the main keynote scheduled for day one.

The company hasn't shared many details what we can expect during the event, but it has confirmed that will show the fruits of a partnership it announced with game developer Respawn Entertainment back at Oculus Connect 4.

Respawn is the studio behind the Titanfall games and the forthcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for EA. It's first VR project is said to be a "AAA first-person combat experience". We should finally find out what that means exactly.

Registration is not yet open, if you fancy attending, but we'll update when it is. And, closer the time, we'll give you information on where you can watch the keynote address live online.

